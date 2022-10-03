Amid a shortage of drivers, BRTA is reducing service on the southeast Pittsfield loop

PITTSFIELD — Due to a nationwide bus driver shortage that is now affecting Berkshire County, the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority is temporarily reducing service on bus Route 14, the southeast Pittsfield loop, effective immediately.
Route 14 will not operate from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through mid-November, but it will continue to operate in the evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 9:55 p.m. Those who have used Route 14 during the day can still travel in the similar corridor by utilizing Route 12.
The BRTA has been striving to hire additional drivers. Those interested in becoming BRTA operators can visit tinyurl.com/yvpncmhk. Information about service changes is available at 413-499-2782, ext. 1.