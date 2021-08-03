The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority is seeking public input and comments regarding proposed fixed-route bus stop locations along the agency's bus routes throughout Berkshire County.
These locations temporarily are marked with a numbered “Proposed BRTA Bus Stop” sign.
The public is directed to email operations@berkshirerta.com, or call 413-499-2782, ext. 2895, with any comments, questions or concerns regarding these proposed locations.
Future bus stops will include bus stop signs. Not all locations have these “Proposed BRTA Bus Stop” signs out. This will be a phased approach throughout the county for the foreseeable future.
A survey is available at bit.ly/brta-stops, which also can be found at berkshirerta.com. On this survey, customers can identify locations they would like to see included as future proposed bus stops. All public comments will be reviewed before any decisions are finalized.