A reported brush fire in Williamstown drew a wide response from fire departments across the Berkshires and in neighboring Vermont on Friday evening.
The fire, which could be seen by Eagle photojournalist Gillian Jones on Route 7 near Mount Greylock Regional High School, drew forest wardens and fire department personnel from Williamstown, Hancock, New Ashford, Clarksburg, North Adams, Adams and Pownal, Vt., according to Jones.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, nor the total area the blaze was covering.
Fire crews were assembling at a staging area on Henderson Road, and being brought up to a ridge to the south of East Mountain, below Pine Cobble, to battle the flames.
This story will be updated.