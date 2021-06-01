NORTH ADAMS — Bryan Sapienza has been sworn into the North Adams City Council, following a Tuesday night city council vote.
He replaces Paul Hopkins, the council’s former president who stepped down in May.
“I have a genuine desire to serve the city that has been my home for so many years,” he told the council on Tuesday. “I care deeply about our city, the citizens, and our quality of life that we enjoy here.”
Sapienza, a city native and parts manager for K-M Toyota, had placed eleventh in the last city council election.
On Tuesday, he said his focus would be on a new public safety building, ensuring school funding and addressing infrastructure issues.
Five councilors voted for Sapienza; three voted for Ashley Shade. Ronald Sheldon had also applied for the seat.
Councilors who favored Sapienza said they wanted to follow the same process that the body implemented last summer, when councilors chose Pete Oleskiewicz to fill Robert Moulton Jr.’s seat.
Councilor Keith Bona pointed out that Oleskiewicz, who finished tenth in the previous election, had finished fewer than 20 votes ahead of Sapienza.
Bona said that the narrow margin was the reason he voted for Sapienza.
“In all fairness, to stay consistent with what we did last August,” he said. “Otherwise it would look like we’re actually voting against Mr. Sapienza for some reason.”
Councilors Marie Harpin, Jessica Sweeney and Ben Lamb voted for Shade, citing the need to bring new voices to the council. Shade, a transgender woman and LGBTQ+ advocate, had pushed for increased representation on the council.
“I advocate very heartily for diversity and inclusion,” said Harpin. “It’s something I think, as a community, we have to take a step forward towards. And we have to take a brave step forward. We have to do this intentionally.”
All three candidates who applied for the open seat are also running for election this fall, when the council will see at least two new faces.
The council held the Tuesday special meeting to ensure that the new city council member could participate in city budgeting decisions throughout June, as Councilor Lisa Blackmer reminded the public at Tuesday’s meeting.
“There’s a lot of work still to be done left in this term,” she said.