Boston Symphony Orchestra names Chad Smith as its next president and CEO

After a four-month national search, the Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced Chad Smith as its new president and chief executive officer.

The BSO announced Monday that Smith, 51, is leaving his post as chief executive officer of the Los Angeles Philharmonic to begin his new role in Boston and at Tanglewood, arriving officially in early fall.

“You can count on seeing me here this summer,” Smith said in a phone interview. He plans on spending time with Music Director Andris Nelsons, the staff, “and getting to know the community, the towns and the people who are so devoted to Tanglewood, and understanding even more deeply what the Berkshires community represents.” He’ll also be visiting Boston to search for a home.

His appointment follows the abrupt departure of Gail Samuel last December, only 18 months into the top leadership position at BSO, Inc.

Innovation, diversity and broader wide-ranging programming at Tanglewood along with supporting the work of living composers while preserving 400 years of tradition are part of Smith's stated mission when he takes the helm.

According to the orchestra’s announcement, Smith is “a visionary credited with advancing the orchestral music tradition through cutting-edge programming and cultivating industry-defining partnerships. Smith brings strategic expertise, commitment to musical excellence, and a tested ability to expand audiences and generate revenue.”

Smith, a native of Gettysburg, Pa., was a vocalist at the Tanglewood Music Center summer institute for young musicians in 1994 and 1997. He earned an undergraduate degree in European history at Tufts University in a joint program with the New England Conservatory of Music, where he was a voice major. Then he earned a master’s in opera from the conservatory, where he has served as a trustee for the past seven years.

As the LA Philharmonic’s CEO, Smith worked closely with superstar conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the next music director of the New York Philharmonic. But Smith said his decision to seek new horizons was unrelated.

“I’ve always had this deep, abiding care and love for the BSO; it was the first orchestra I connected with when I was a student,” Smith said. But, he acknowledged, “it’s extremely difficult to leave the LA Phil, it’s such a remarkable organization. It’s an incredibly difficult decision to make.”

However, Smith added, with that orchestra’s finances strong and post-pandemic audiences returning, “I feel very comfortable making this decision to move to Boston. I couldn’t be more excited to join this storied, wonderful institution.”

Smith spent 21 years in various creative and leadership roles at the LA Philharmonic, the past four years as CEO. He championed living composers, up-and-coming conductors and soloists, and developed new performance venues for expanded repertoire, a showcase for new talent and for attracting broad audiences.

In the phone interview from Los Angeles, Smith elaborated on his new assignment. Answers have been lightly edited for clarity.

Q: What do you recall about your two summers studying at Tanglewood?

Smith: I have very fond memories — some concerts I recall so vividly — and the whole ethos of being a student on that campus and the rapport that existed between the professional musicians of the BSO and the young artists performing. It’s absolutely unique in our world.

Q: Any first thoughts about changes there?

Smith: In my career, I’ve learned you listen first, you learn and that’s extremely important for any new executive. It’s understanding the elements that need to be celebrated and preserved, and what are the elements hungry for reimagining. That balance between preservation as well as exploration and innovation makes arts organizations fundamentally healthy. We continue to ask questions about who we are and where we want to go.

Q: What made you especially receptive to the offer from the Boston Symphony?

Smith: I know the BSO. It’s a small world in some ways, the orchestral world, so I knew the leadership and the things that make it a special place. Conversations emerged, [we were] getting to know one another. Interest and excitement is not enough. It has to be whether the skill sets I bring are those that are most valuable, and for the organization, the same question — is this the right match? We spent a lot of time talking and I’m very pleased with the outcome, while I’m incredibly sad to be leaving LA. The BSO is a great orchestra and so is the LA Phil. I’m very lucky.

Q: How do you broaden audiences and deepen the BSO’s community involvement in the Berkshires and Boston?

Smith: Every musical and arts organization has the responsibility to invest in future audiences that will ultimately support it — getting people to understand and appreciate arts and culture. The health of arts organizations is about the continuing expansion and replenishment of audiences going forward. Everything we do is about connecting the highest level of orchestral music-making to the widest possible audience. That will play out in so many different ways, but it’s all fundamentally back to the preservation and expansion of this art form that we love.