The Boston Symphony Orchestra has appointed Gail Samuel, the chief operating officer and executive director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and president of the Hollywood Bowl, as its new president and CEO, effective June 21.
Samuel, 53, succeeds Mark Volpe, who is retiring after 23 years leading the BSO and focusing on the expansion of Tanglewood, the summer home of the orchestra and of the Tanglewood Music Center, the prestigious training academy for advanced young musicians.
Samuel will be the orchestra’s first female president and the eighth top executive since the BSO was founded 140 years ago.
She will oversee “a robust, rapidly evolving slate of initiatives intended to expand the reach and relevance of orchestral music in the Boston area and beyond,” according to the orchestra’s announcement released Thursday morning.
Samuel, a Los Angeles native, has three decades of orchestra management experience, including 25 years at the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which has emerged as one of the nation’s top orchestras under the artistic leadership of conductor Gustavo Dudamel. The LA Phil, as it’s known, has pioneered innovative programming and has emphasized music by living composers, in addition to the standard repertory.
During Samuel's tenure, the BSO announcement stated, the Los Angeles Philharmonic has seen “record financial growth, thriving community partnerships and a number of groundbreaking programs and performance spaces widely considered the industry ‘gold standard.’ ”
“Gail Samuel is one of the country’s most accomplished leaders in the world of music,” Volpe said. “I am pleased that Gail will guide the orchestra through its next chapter, post-pandemic, and I am certain she will inspire new ideas and thinking that will ensure the BSO continues to flourish by bringing its extraordinary gifts to the widest possible audiences for many years to come.”
Samuel has had a strong connection to Tanglewood. During a family road trip in 1986, she attended a BSO concert conducted by Leonard Bernstein. That concert received front-page coverage in The New York Times and worldwide when the violinist Midori, then 14, had to swap instruments twice after the E string broke on her violin, then again on the borrowed violin.
“I fell in love with that place,” Samuel told The Times. She returned one summer as a student, and two summers as a staff member.
The BSO has not performed live in front of an audience since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged a year ago. It has lost more than $53 million in earned income, primarily ticket revenue, but has retained its musicians on staff at reduced salary levels. Scores of other staffers have been laid off or furloughed since last summer.
In late March or early April, the orchestra is expected to announce to what extent it will offer a summer season at Tanglewood, as well as plans for the Tanglewood Music Center academy.
“The Boston Symphony Orchestra’s legacy of achievements, built upon decades of dedication by its musicians, boards, staff, and management, represents commitment to the highest standards of institutional excellence,” Volpe said. “The Boston Symphony Orchestra is certain to continue to thrive and prosper under Gail Samuel.”
Before joining the LA Phil, Samuel held positions with the Minnesota Orchestra, Yale University, the Boston University Tanglewood Institute and the Young Musicians Foundation.
“When we commenced our search for the next leader of the BSO, The Ad Hoc President and CEO Search Committee was tasked with a tall order — to find a leader with a passion for symphony orchestras, a precise and proven business acumen, and a pioneering spirit that can build new audiences, reach diverse communities and expand our digital capacity and impact alike,” said Barbara W. Hostetter, board of trustees chairperson-elect. She also chaired the search committee for Volpe’s successor.
“Gail is the rare leader who meets and exceeds all of these requirements,” Hostetter added in a prepared statement. “She holds an innate love and appreciation for music and how it is presented, as well as a deep understanding of the orchestral art form. As an accomplished orchestra executive, she is well-versed in the particulars of strategic management, from marketing, audience development, revenue growth and fundraising to meaningful community engagement.”
Hostetter praised Samuel for “her understanding of classical music, business, and most importantly, the critical intersection of the two, is impressive, and we look forward to her skilled stewardship of the BSO.”
Samuel, recognized as an accomplished classical music executive with deep orchestral knowledge, is noted for her collaborative relationships with musicians, business savvy, and creative vision for new partnerships and programs.
In partnership with Dudamel, the dynamic music director of the LA Phil, Samuel has presided over the largest operating budget of any orchestra in the country, recruited a diverse staff representative of the greater Los Angeles community and supported the work of Dudamel’s acclaimed Youth Orchestra Los Angeles.
Significantly for the BSO’s intense commitment to Tanglewood under Volpe’s leadership, Samuel is credited for transforming and expanding the reach of the Hollywood Bowl, the summer home for the LA Phil.
She also steered all strategic and operational development for the organization’s highly celebrated venue, the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall. In recent years, she worked with Los Angeles County to bring another historic outdoor amphitheater, the Ford, under the stewardship of the LA Phil, with the specific mission and vision to celebrate and support the broad and diverse community of artists in Los Angeles and their audiences.
“There is no better place than the Los Angeles Philharmonic to understand the sophisticated inner workings of a musical organization centered around a symphony orchestra, and I will forever be grateful for the lasting relationships and the experience afforded me at the LA Phil,” Samuel said in a prepared statement.
“The opportunity now to lead one of the world’s best orchestras, in a rapidly changing metropolitan area such as Boston, is an exciting new challenge and a dream project.”
She described the BSO’s assets as “tremendous” — the orchestra, the Boston Pops, Symphony Hall, the Tanglewood campus, the Tanglewood Music Center and the newest facility, the Tanglewood Learning Institute at the Linde Center, which opened in 2019.
“I see endless opportunity and look forward to working with my colleagues and the Board of Trustees to explore new traditions while building on the strong foundation brilliantly established by Mark Volpe,” Samuel stated. “I am deeply grateful to the BSO Board of Trustees for entrusting me with this honor.”
Samuel began her career with the LA Phil in 1993, in the role of orchestra manager. She was promoted to general manager in 1997, and, in 2009, while still serving as general manager, assumed an additional role as vice president of philharmonic and production.
In that added capacity, she oversaw every production element across the organization. Appointed chief operating officer in 2012 and executive director in 2015, she twice served as acting president and CEO.
“Gail’s impact on the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and by extension, the Los Angeles arts community, was widespread and cannot be overstated,” said Susan W. Paine, chair of the BSO’s board of trustees. “Motivated by a true musician’s sensibility, Gail spearheaded the advancement of many of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s now signature initiatives. She holds a sincere belief in the power and vitality of classical music, and the philosophy that cultural institutions carry a civic responsibility to serve their surrounding communities.”
Paine stated that “the BSO shares these values, and we are eager to have Gail’s wisdom and expertise in Boston, particularly as we look to grow and engage with a changing Boston in new and exciting ways.”
Samuel was selected after a rigorous, international search that began in April 2020. She was approved unanimously by a full board of trustees vote upon receiving the unanimous recommendation by the Ad Hoc President and CEO Search Committee.
To ensure a smooth transition, Volpe will remain as president and CEO until June 20. Volpe is credited for leading exponential growth at the BSO, and under his leadership, the organization flourished artistically and programmatically, significantly expanding its real estate and financial holdings, and sustaining a presence on a national and international level, the announcement stated.
“I am extremely excited to be welcoming Gail Samuel to our wonderful BSO Family, as our next President and CEO,” BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons said in prepared remarks. “With Gail’s arrival in June to start her tenure as the next BSO’s executive leader, we begin a new chapter in the orchestra’s celebrated 140-year history, and face these unprecedented times of change, challenge and opportunity with a renewed spirit of possibility.
“Following in the footsteps of Mark Volpe and the many esteemed BSO leaders before him, Gail will continue to build upon the orchestra’s extraordinary accomplishments and create a bright and exciting future that deeply resonates with the orchestra’s communities in Boston, the Berkshires, and throughout the world,” Nelsons said.