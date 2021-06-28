PITTSFIELD — The Boston Symphony Orchestra will roll out free community pop-up concerts to honor the Berkshire region’s medical community.
The first public performance is at noon July 7, outside Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, the sponsor of the series. Concerts will be presented at the county’s three Berkshire Health Systems facilities.
Performing outside their usual orchestra roles, participating BSO members will present solo and chamber music performances at BMC, followed by a pop-up concert at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington on July 27; and at the BMC Satellite Emergency Facility in North Adams on Aug. 8. All concerts are at noon. (Rain dates for the three programs are July 9 and July 27, and Aug. 6, at 3 p.m.)
The orchestra also announced the return for a second year of “Tanglewood in the City.” The video screening of an archival orchestral performance will be held at the Pittsfield Common on July 17, at 7 p.m.
Kids 4 Harmony and the Eagles Community Band will precede the screening with live performances. The free event is sponsored by Mill Town Capital.
The BSO concert features American composers George Gershwin’s Piano Concerto, Duke Ellington’s “Harlem,” Aaron Copland's “A Lincoln Portrait” narrated by actor John Douglas Thompson, and John Harbison’s “Foxtrot for Orchestra” from his opera, “Remembering Gatsby.”
The rain date for the video concert is July 18, at 5 p.m.; information, if needed, will be available the weekend of July 17 at tanglewood.org.
"Partnering with the Boston Symphony Orchestra to bring a world-class symphony performance by way of video screens to downtown Pittsfield will feel so special, especially this year,” stated Carrie Holland, managing director of Mill Town.
“Music is such a unifying force in the Berkshires, and the 'Tanglewood in the City' event will truly mark a moment of celebration as we can once again come together as a community to soak in the powerful sounds of a BSO performance."
The event is free.