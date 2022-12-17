As budget talks for Pittsfield Public Schools approach, federal grant funding is on the mind for administrators

A meeting to discuss future funding at Pittsfield Public Schools focused on leveraging federal dollars and tailoring the 2024 budget to provide a support system for students.
Principals, administrators and members of the Pittsfield School Committee gathered at Taconic High School on Wednesday morning to discuss budgets for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins in July. Attendees at the meeting were given workshops to find out more about the school system’s district improvement plan, equitable budgeting distribution and federal funding.
Much of the discussion revolved around Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, a federal grant that functions similarly to the American Rescue Plan Act for educators. Three rounds of the funding have been distributed thus far, resulting in a total of over $13 million for Pittsfield schools since the beginning of the pandemic.
But the funds aren’t a permanent fix — the last of them will have to be spent by September 2024, and there’s no indication yet that another round is coming. Superintendent Joseph Curtis said much of the next budgeting cycle will be focused on figuring out which ESSER-funded positions have been effective for the schools and which are going to fall by the wayside.
“We can’t wait until ESSER sunsets to make these decisions,” Curtis said.
The ESSER I funding, a total of just over $1.5 million, was mostly used for personal protective equipment and other emergency measures early on in the pandemic, said Judy Rush, curriculum director and grant manager for the schools.
The subsequent round of funding, about $5.8 million, was used to fund a number of positions across the schools. The third and final round of funding from ESSER will bring the total up to about $13 million, adding roughly $8 million that must be spent by the end of September 2024.
The school system has used the federal funds thus far to hire administrators, teachers and support staff, to the tune of about 69 positions across its secondary, elementary and pre-K programs.
Administrative positions received about $2.2 million in funding from ESSER, whereas teaching positions received $2.3 million. Human resources and a block of funds relating to student field trips, instructional materials and stipends across the district accounted for the remaining $1.3 million.
The dollars have been used to hire nine school adjustment counselors, a social emotional learning coordinator and a school psychologist to address mental health needs in the district. Curtis said that the social and emotional learning needs of students were made apparent by the pandemic and were a focus during the last funding round.
A total of 10 family engagement and attendance coordinators, seven teachers of deportment and five deans of students were also hired, all of whom would be used to support positive behavior in the schools.
The district will consider using ESSER funds to improve literacy using coaches and academic interventionists in schools. A writing coach and mathematics coach were included in the last round of funding. In a presentation, Rush laid out the benefits of an individualized approach to reading and writing for some students.
The latest round of ESSER funding requires that 20 percent of the money goes toward addressing learning loss and maintaining equity efforts in awarded school districts.
Some of the positions will end in Fiscal Year 2023, or after this school year, setting up the district to make decisions based on which positions might make it into the annual budget. Curtis said that if 10 to 12 positions equate to roughly $1 million in the yearly spending, it won’t be possible to maintain all the positions once the funding is spent.
“The quick resolution is that we can’t keep them all,” Curtis said.
The district will look to leverage funds from other grants, such as the state’s Student Opportunity Act, in the future, Rush said. The budget for the upcoming fiscal year is still in its early stages and will have to be approved by the Pittsfield City Council before its adoption.