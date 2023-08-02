At Burbank Park, 'Live on the Lake' is a Pittsfield summer tradition that keeps attendees coming back

PITTSFIELD — David DeGiorgis has one of the best seats in the house at Burbank Park’s “Live on the Lake,” a free concert series held on summer Wednesday nights.
DeGiorgis has the only boat on the lake with a second story. He can be found perched up there each week during the summer series, he said. From there, he has a bird’s eye view of the event — the neighboring boats bobbing beside his own, children swimming and splashing in the lake nearby, and populous lawn chairs propped up and positioned to see a new band every week take the stage.
Below him, family and friends who have accrued over 21 years of consistent attendance are treated to an elaborate cookout with a constantly changing menu. On Wednesday, it was teriyaki steak bites, grilled chicken and hot dogs. To celebrate the end of the season, they’ll have filet mignon, DeGiorgis said. Occasionally, they serve lobster.
DeGiorgis has been coming to Live on the Lake since it began over two decades ago. He’s gotten to know the other boaters on the lake, who have grown more numerous over the years, and he’s made plenty of friends on the shore. It doesn’t matter who’s playing — as long as the weather’s nice, they’ll be there, spending time with family and friends.
“We never miss it,” DeGiorgis said.
On Wednesday, it was a picture perfect, if breezy, evening to take in the lively brass and bass of Horns B. Funk & Co., just one of the concert series’ lengthy list of performers. That was good news for its organizers, namely Live 95.9 and Greylock Federal Credit Union; these days, a good forecast is always accompanied by a sigh of relief.
“The weather does the marketing for us,” said Victoria Spencer, director of sales for the Berkshires market of Townsquare Media, which owns Live 95.9 (WBEC-FM), explaining that attendance can vary greatly depending on how nice the forecast is.
In spite of a particularly rainy summer, Live on the Lake has only had one cancellation thus far this season: a thunderstorm on July 12 kept Whiskey City from performing at the park. The other summer concert series have had similar cancellations: “Party in the Park” in North Adams has had two dashed shows and “Sounds of Summer” in Great Barrington has missed one concert.
Marjo Catalano, one of the station’s morning radio personalities and a master of ceremonies for the concert series for about eight years, said that wasn’t out of the ordinary.
“That’s honestly pretty average,” Catalano said. “I can’t remember a single summer where we’ve never had a rainout.”
But that doesn’t mean the rain hasn’t had an effect. Muddy conditions have caused Spencer and the organizers to rope off some areas of the park that have been used in the past for handicap parking spaces. The organizers are also taking special care to make sure they don’t tear up the grass, as they usher people in to park near the stage.
Spencer said people have been flexible about the parking situation, and they’ve been able to make it work. In spite of the volatile weather, Spencer said the summer series has been able to continue building its attendance back up after taking a year off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Slowly, they’ve been getting it back to normal — and doing it with less staff.
Spencer is doing the work now with two other people most weeks, down to three from what used to be seven staffing the event. She’s there hours in advance of the concerts, setting up banners and signage and she remains after finales and encores are played to tear everything down.
But, she noted, they’re still going strong.
“Times change,” Spencer said. “You get three good core people and you make it work.”
And people keep showing up. Owen Sieber and Samira Florence, who could be found reclining in a hammock with their dog Raksha, summed up their reasons for being there simply: good music, good people and somewhere to be.
“It beats sitting at home on the couch watching TV,” Sieber said with a smile.
“It’s something to look forward to during the week,” Florence added.
It was Florence’s third time at the concert series; she said it was a nice place to hang out where attendees were on the same page.
“Everyone’s a kindred spirit,” she said.
Sieber, on the other hand, has been coming for about as long as it’s been running. He has fond memories of coming to concerts with his father when he was a child. He recalls it being a great place to be as a kid.
“Oh yeah,” Sieber smiled. “I remember running around, causing all kinds of chaos, burning energy.”
For Amanda Viera, who was there with her 3-year-old son Juel and 8-year-old son Jaeden, it was a perfect place for the kids to let loose, too.
“It’s really chill,” Viera said. “It’s relaxing, and it’s a good place to just let the kids have fun.”
Viera was a newcomer to the concert series — she decided to take the kids on her day off to let them play in the lake for a bit. She said that it was nice to have a kid-friendly place to come and enjoy some music, and just enjoy the park; the concert series does not allow alcohol or smoking on the premises.
“It’s nice because it’s suitable for everyone,” Viera said.
Catalano said the event offered a fun and affordable alternative to families in the area, and that while the concert series has seen a number of artists rotate through, the spirit of it remains consistent — one that Pittsfield residents have come to know and cherish.
“It hasn’t changed a ton,” Catalano said. “Which isn’t a bad thing.”