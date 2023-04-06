A nurses union wants people to know the Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association is pushing for its first contract with BHS

PITTSFIELD — Members of the Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association union want their bosses to know the community supports them.

That’s what prompted the union members to print a banner taller than most of them with a list of community members who have signed on to their cause — supporting the union’s and Berkshire Health System’s development of a first contract.

On Wednesday, a small group of union officers dressed in the blue jackets of the Massachusetts Nurses Association walked into the lobby of the Greylock Federal Credit Union on West Street in Pittsfield.

The union represents 53 of the 86 nurses; occupational, speech and physical therapists; social workers; and support staff that travel back and forth across the county every day and take care of patients in their homes.

They were hoping to show the depth of the support they have by unveiling their banner with 250 signatories to John L. Bissell, the president and CEO of the credit union and vice chair of the Berkshire Health Systems board of trustees.

The union members only made it as far as the lobby. That’s where a credit union employee told them they were out of luck. “John’s not here — he’s not even local at the moment.”

There was a slight moment of deflation, but the union members decided to hang out in front of the credit union building and take advantage of the midday traffic to tell people about what they’re working toward.

In December 2021, the majority of the staff with the BVNA voted to unionize, and two months later, the union members began working to negotiate a contract.

Tamaryn Clowdus, a union co-chair and physical therapist with BHS, said that while contract negotiations have now gone on for over a year, union members have seen some immediate benefits.

“Just having the protections of the union and being able to go and to meet one on one with management — they have to talk and have to have an open door with us now,” Clowdus said. “So we’ve already started getting some changes implemented that have been really great.”

Meghan Clements, the union secretary and an occupational therapist, said she felt the tenor of the conversations between the union and BHS negotiating team have been “respectful.”

Michael Leary, director of media relations at BHS, said the health system “deeply values our skilled and compassionate clinicians, who are integral to our mission of advancing the health and wellness of everyone in Berkshire County” and chose a similar description for negotiation talks.

“We have been holding productive, respectful negotiations with our MNA partners for more than a year,” Leary said in a statement. “We remain committed to negotiating in good faith, and we are confident that we will reach a fair and equitable agreement.”

Even so, union members said they feel it’s time to publicly discuss what have become sticking points in their conversations with BHS: wages and caseloads.

Union officials shared wage data with The Eagle that shows that BVNA staff make anywhere from $30 an hour to $63 an hour depending on their position and time within the health system. They said they were offered a 2 percent wage increase while nonunion staff received a 4 percent wage increase and the hospital’s nurses union received a 4.5 percent increase this year.

Members said they want to be on par with their in-hospital counterparts on wage increases and pay systems like step scales that set out guaranteed increases based on tenure and education.

The also are looking for change in the productivity and caseload expectations being set by management. Clowdus said that the expectation is that each clinician see about six patients a day. Union members said that number obscures the reality of the expectation.

BVNA members are one-person clinics who drive sometimes up to a 100 miles a day, toting health care equipment, materials for lab tests, medications and more to their patients, and reporting their progress to their patients’ care teams.

Clowdus and co-Chair Shaun Mattoon, a BVNA wound nurse, said their members often work on their own time and unpaid to get all the medical charting and patient care done each day.

“The biggest thing that management comes back to is that they’re trying to help the community and they need us to see this caseload in order to help our community — that there’s this need within the community,” Clowdus said.

“But it’s that question of does help the community if you’re loading the health care workers to such a level that they no longer have a healthy work/life balance and they leave,” she said.

Clowdus said since negotiations began, the union has lost about 12 members, most of whom took jobs in other health care settings with better pay and better hours. Union members said more departures are likely if they don’t reach a contract that gives staff a relief on some of these work issues.

A man walking into the credit union Wednesday afternoon, who only identified himself as Ernie, told the union members he hopes it doesn’t come to that.

“I think that everybody who has been helped by you loves you,” Ernie said of the BVNA. He asked what support the union needed, if members were being paid fairly.

“We need more time with our patients, to take care of you guys, Clowdus said. “We need to make sure we get the time in the home to do what we need to do.”