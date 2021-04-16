NORTH ADAMS — The city's Cultural District is seeking artist proposals for the creation of two “selfie” murals.
The murals will be installed in the downtown Cultural District in June. The goal of the project is to increase attention to the area by adding to the city's mural collection.
"The project doubles as a long term marketing campaign for the district encouraging visitors and residents viewing the murals to interact with the artwork by creating selfies," according to a news release from Arthur De Bow, Cultural District coordinator for the city. "The hashtag “northadams” will be painted within each mural encouraging viewers to post their photos tagging North Adams, helping to spread the visibility of the city on social media.
"For those unfamiliar with a “selfie” style mural, popular examples are of butterfly or angel wings the viewer can stand between or a postcard style mural with the name of the community."
The murals must include the painted hashtag #northadams.
One of the murals will be installed near the corner of Main and Holden streets, while the other will be mounted to the side of the Village Pizza building facing Center Street.
Proposals can be submitted for either or both proposed locations, and the deadline is 4 p.m. May 3. The selection committee will notify the selected artists by the week of May 10.
The murals must be completed by June 30. To receive an application, email northadamsculturaldistrict@gmail.com or call 413-664-6180.
This project is funded by a Massachusetts Cultural Council’s Cultural District Initiative Grant.