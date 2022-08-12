State police group endorses Timothy Shugrue in Berkshire district attorney contest

Editor’s note: The Berkshire Eagle is providing updates on candidates and campaigns ahead of the Sept. 6 primary elections.

Berkshire District Attorney

The State Police Association of Massachusetts endorsed Berkshire District Attorney candidate Timothy Shugrue Thursday ahead of the Sept. 6 Democratic primary vote.

“Every District Attorney serves a vital role in ensuring their county remains safe by protecting their citizens and local businesses,” said Patrick McNamara, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, in a statement. “In our opinion, Attorney Shugrue has the knowledge, experience and willingness to ensure the citizens of Berkshire County have a strong advocate seeking justice on their behalf.”

Where to meet the candidates this week Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced that she will continue a series of house parties and meet and greets this week with events in Pittsfield on Tuesday, Lenox on Thursday and a visit to Kimball Farms Life Care Community in Lenox on Friday. Challenger Timothy Shugrue will make an appearance Saturday at the annual Jimmy’s Ride After Party at Ozzie’s Steak and Eggs in Hinsdale. The annual event in memory of Jimmy Bernardo serves as a fundraiser for the Berkshire County Kids’ Place and Violence Prevention Center. On Tuesday, Shugrue will participate in a meet and greet at the Greenock Country Club from 5 to 7 p.m. On Wednesday, he’ll visit with the Great Barrington Rotary.

It’s the first formal endorsement announcement for the Shugrue campaign. The local defense attorney said that he was proud to receive the endorsement.

“As a proud Democrat, I am committed to public safety and I strongly believe in effective and smart prosecution,” Shugrue said in a statement. “I am humbled to have been endorsed by such a prestigious organization, and I look forward to receiving the support of law enforcement professionals, and the general public."

The association has endorsed three other district attorney candidates across the Commonwealth: Assistant District Attorney Dan Higgins in the Cape and Islands race, incumbent Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz and incumbent Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

The endorsement comes as the Harrington campaign prepares for a door knocking and canvassing campaign with one of the incumbent DA’s most notable supporters: Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic candidate for governor.

The Harrington and Healey campaigns will visit with voters over the course of a coordinated canvassing campaign Aug. 20.

The candidates will meet Monday for the first debate in the Berkshire District Attorney’s race. The event, co-hosted by Pittsfield Community Television and iBerkshires.com, features a debate with both the candidates for district attorney and county sheriff and will start at 6 p.m. at the Berkshire Athenaeum.

The district attorney’s portion begins at 7:30 p.m. following the sheriff’s debate. The event will be streamed on PCTV CityLink Channel 1301, PCTV Select and the broadcaster’s Facebook page.