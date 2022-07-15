DA candidates shore up campaign supporters; sheriff candidates spar over female inmates

Editor's note: The Berkshire Eagle will bring readers updates on candidates and campaigns ahead of the Sept. 6 primary elections.

Berkshire District Attorney

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue are developing their local support this week as their campaigns pass the two-month countdown to the primary.

Harrington’s campaign announced she has received the endorsement of the Massachusetts Women's Political Caucus, a nonpartisan statewide organization with a mission of “increasing the number of women elected to public office and appointed to public policy positions,” according to the caucus’s website.

Harrington has made combating gender-based violence and gender and racial equity key components of her campaign. In recent weeks and in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, Harrington has emphasized her dedication to protecting reproductive health rights.

In recent social media statements and local news interviews Harrington has recommitted herself to a 2020 promise to never prosecute abortion-related crimes.

Samantha Bone and Nairoby Sanchez of the women's caucus said in a statement that “we need bold leaders like District Attorney Harrington who not only embody their community’s core values, but who recognize that transforming the face of our government is critical.”

This is the third time the MWPC has endorsed Harrington. The organization backed her in her 2016 run for state Senate and again in her first DA campaign in 2018, selecting Harrington over candidates Judith Knight and former DA Paul Caccaviello in the primary race.

Knight, a criminal defense attorney from Lee, has reappeared as a figure in this DA election, this time as part of a new group of attorneys, union officials and members of law enforcement who have joined the Committee to Elect Shugrue as honorary chairs.

The Shugrue campaign announced that Knight, along with Francis B. Marinaro, Mary K. O’Brien, Ronald Holmes, F. Sydney Smithers and William C. Blackmer Jr., will “provide oversight to the campaign and will be in a position to offer strategic advice” to Shugrue and his team.

Marinaro is a former Register of the Berkshire Probate and Family Court. O’Brien is the former Register of the Berkshire Middle District Registry of Deeds. Holmes is the former business manager of Laborers’ Local 473. Smithers is a local attorney who has served as town counsel for several Berkshire County communities. Blackmer is a retired lieutenant in the Massachusetts State Police and former commanding officer at the Cheshire barracks.

“I am pleased to announce the formation of a distinguished and diverse group of individuals who have agreed to serve as honorary co-chairs of my campaign,” Shugrue said in a statement. “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have attracted such outstanding people as supporters.”

Berkshire County Sheriff

The candidates for Berkshire County sheriff kept campaigning this week, ahead of the Sept. 6 primary that will decide who runs the office for the next six years.

Alfred E “Alf” Barbalunga, the candidate running against incumbent Thomas Bowler, issued a pair of press releases, in which he further elucidated his thoughts on the jail on Cheshire Road.

Barbalunga, the chief probation officer for the Southern Berkshire District, in a statement accused Bowler of overseeing a “legacy” of warehousing inmates at the jail.

He reiterated his stance that female inmates should be held at the Cheshire Road facility rather than at the regional women’s correctional facility in Chicopee, saying in a second statement that “a separate but equal facility is inherently unequal,” noting the lengthy travel times to the facility for families and defense lawyers.

Barbalunga said the “result is unequal treatment of female inmates,” adding that research shows women who are separated from familial connection are more likely to suffer during their time in jail and “have trouble” upon release.

During an appearance with Bill Sturgeon on WTBR’s “Morning Drive,” Bowler was asked about the decision to incarcerate women in Chicopee. He said that in the mid-2000s the four Western Massachusetts sheriffs and the Legislature studied how best to meet the needs of these women, and decided on a regional approach.

The Legislature appropriated $50 million to build the Western Massachusetts Regional Women's Correctional Center in Chicopee, he said.

According to Bowler, the portion of the facility that would house female inmates was built around 2012, when former Hampden County Sheriff Michael Ashe asked Bowler if he wanted incarcerated women from Berkshire County to be housed there in order to provide them “equitable” and gender specific services.

“It was a long process, it wasn’t something where we just ripped them out of the community like my opponent says,” Bowler said. “It was appropriate, because they deserve the same services that male inmates get.”

The number of incarcerated women in Berkshire county is notably smaller than the number of incarcerated males, he said, but delivering services to them locally would require all services be duplicated, because of state law that dictates how female and male inmates must be kept separate from one another.