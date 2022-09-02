Thomas Bowler adds endorsements; 'Alf' Barbalunga questions Bowler handling of workplace bias complaints

Editor’s note: The Berkshire Eagle will bring readers updates on candidates and campaigns ahead of the Sept. 6 primary elections. This recap is drawn from submissions from the candidates.
Berkshire County sheriff
BOWLER ENDORSEMENTS: Thomas Bowler has picked up endorsements from several area police unions.
The International Brotherhood of Police Officers, Locals 447 and 447S, said they back Bowler’s reelection as sheriff. The locals, which represent Pittsfield patrol officers and superior officers, said Bowler earned their support because of his experience, service, collaborative leadership, accessibility and embrace of education, treatment and work programs.
“Over 12 years ago, when then-Detective Bowler left the Pittsfield Police Department, he left a lasting impression on the members of the department,” the unions said in a joint statement. “If asked to describe him: honest, professional, inquisitive, and attentive to detail, are words you would frequently hear. He took those traits to the Berkshire County Sheriff’s office and the men and women who serve in that agency reflect that.”
In North Adams, the union that represents patrol officers and sergeants with the North Adams Police Department threw its support to Bowler. In a statement, MCOP Local 382 said it backs Bowler because it sees him as “an integral part of the community [who] has forged many partnerships that have created a great number of resources for Berkshire County … We believe integrity and experience matter.”
Bowler also picked up an endorsement from the State Police Association of Massachusetts, which called him a "collaborative leader who has been an integral partner to" its members.
"He has a long history of supporting law enforcement, but our support stems from so much more than that," the association said in a statement. "Sheriff Bowler has integrity, experience, compassion and commitment to his community. We are proud to endorse his candidacy and urge voters across Berkshire County to vote for him this Tuesday."
BARBALUNGA FLAGS BIAS LAWSUITS: Alfred E. “Alf” Barbalunga said this week that as sheriff, he would improve the department’s handling of employment discrimination cases. The candidate released a redacted transcript of a deposition that his opponent sat for involving a lawsuit brought by a female employee Bowler fired.
Barbalunga said that two recent lawsuits filed against Bowler raise questions about gender-based discrimination on the job within the sheriff's department.
Barbalunga said the transcript suggests Bowler did not listen to employees who felt they had been discriminated against.
“If elected, I plan to have a diversity and inclusion officer, and assign a dedicated human resources person who will ensure each and every complaint of sexual harassment, discrimination, and workplace retaliation is taken seriously,” he said in a campaign statement.
Berkshire district attorney
DEATH PENALTY: Andrea Harrington said this week that her challenger should disavow what the campaign termed “his long standing support for the death penalty in Massachusetts.” The campaign said Timothy Shugrue once supported reimposing the death penalty in the state. It cited a media interview in which Shugrue said the threat of the death penalty “potentially gives you more of an ability to get a plea from the defendant.”
Harrington opposes the death penalty and calls it “immoral, demonstrably racist and fraught with potential for wrongful convictions.”
HARRINGTON ENDORSEMENTS: Harrington’s campaign announced endorsements from the following local officials and community leaders: Joe Nowak, Adams Select Board; Jamie Minacci, Stockbridge Select Board; Stephen Bannon, Great Barrington Select Board; Brian Tobin, Mount Washington Select Board; Jeff Johnson, Williamstown Select Board; and community activist Shirley Edgerton of Pittsfield.
Harrington was also endorsed by MassNow, the state chapter of the National Organization for Woman, and by VoteMama PAC, which supports women in office who advance issues that benefit mothers and families.