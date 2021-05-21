WILLIAMSTOWN — The Zoning Board of Appeals has again postponed a vote on a proposed cell tower after asking the applicant to reduce the number of possible service providers on the tower and to shorten its height by roughly 15 feet.
During Thursday night’s remote meeting, the board heard from residents concerned about the height of the tower and its impact on the view shed of South Williamstown, and others that are concerned with the total lack of cellular signal in the area of Five Corners along Route 7 and Route 43.
“Coverage is so bad it is really a problem,” said Hancock Road resident Sherwood Guernsey. “It makes communication impossible here.”
Local resident Pam Weatherby was concerned about its appearance.
“That is not just a pretty view, but a valuable asset for the town,” she said.
Christopher Ciolfi, principal of tower location consultant Evolution Site Services, is applying to build the tower, which would host an AT&T antennae array. Other companies likely to co-locate antennae arrays on the tower would be Verizon and T-Mobile.
He is due to appear at the board's June 17 meeting with a new design and data to reflect signal coverage with the shorter height.
The tower is an attempt to fill a significant gap in AT&T’s wireless coverage in the western section of Williamstown along Route 7 and other surface roads, Ciolfi noted.
The original proposal seeks a 165-foot high lattice tower to serve five potential providers on the 36.5-acre Sweet Brook Farm co-owned by Peter Phelps on Oblong Road.
There have been three unsuccessful attempts to locate a tower in South Williamstown during the last decade. Due to the trees and the topography, views of the tower would be more limited than in other previously proposed locations.
Access to the tower would be through the farm’s primary driveway, which leads to an old farm road that would be widened and enhanced with a gravel surface leading to the tower site 2,500 feet away through the farm property. The tower would stand within a fenced-in compound area with underground utilities, support equipment and an 8-foot barbed-wire topped fence.
Evolution Site Services is seeking two telecommunications facility special permits — one for the tower, one for the facility — and a variance to allow the tower to stand 23 feet closer to the roadway than is permitted under existing regulations. The bylaw requires the tower to stand at least the tower’s height plus 50 feet from property boundaries, or 215 feet, so in case of catastrophic failure and the tower falls, it would remain on the property.
The variance is seeking to reduce that distance by 23 feet, meaning that if the tower fell, it would still remain on the property and pose no threat to passersby. With the variance, the tower will be 192 feet from the boundary.
Board members noticed that the biggest concern expressed by residents was for the viewshed, and they spent significant effort to find a way to make the tower shorter, and still provide the needed service improvements for the area.
They asked Ciolfi to draw up an alternate design for a tower that would hold three providers with a reduced gap between each array, which would shorten the tower to slightly less than 150 feet. Board members were careful to allow the design to heighten the tower to allow another provider in the future, lest another provider seek to install a second tower.
“We certainly don’t want a tower farm to grow up in that area,” said board Chairman Andy Hoar.