PITTSFIELD — Candace Winkler, who has served as president and CEO of the Berkshire United Way since 2019, will step down from that position at the end of the summer, board chair Mike Stoddard announced on Monday.
Winkler will assume a new role at a national nonprofit in Washington, D.C., in September. Her family will continue to live in the Berkshires. Originally from South Carolina, Winkler has spent her entire professional career in nonprofit management.
Winkler will remain with Berkshire United Way through the end of August. Board member Laurie Gallagher will then step in as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found.
The Berkshire United Way board has established a CEO search committee, co-chaired by Board Chair Emeritus Christina Wynn and Pat Callahan, to identify a diverse group of candidates for the board to consider for this role. Past board member and longtime human resources professional Art Milano will help manage the search process.
This story will be updated.