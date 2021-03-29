WILIAMSTOWN — The Select Board interviewed one of two candidates for interim town manager during a remote Zoom meeting Monday evening.
Charles T. Blanchard, who most recently managed operations in the towns of Palmer and Paxton, described his leadership style as “supportive and collaborative,” in response to a query from Select Board member Anne O’Connor.
He said the town employees “are professionals. So I would let them do their jobs and be sure that they have the support they need. I try to be very supportive and collaborative with department heads and employees alike.”
The other candidate, Robert T. Markel, was also supposed to be interviewed Monday, but got caught up in a Select Board discussion at his current position in Hampden. A former mayor of Springfield, Markel has, since 2013, served as an interim manager in six towns, including Becket.
Williamstown Select Board members tentatively scheduled an interview with Markel for Thursday at 6 p.m. The candidates are vying to fill in temporarily after the departure of Town Manager Jason Hoch, as a separate search for a permanent replacement advances.
Blanchard said that in Palmer, he was hired as interim town manager, and while there, the town clerk and town accountant left their jobs, leaving him to cover all three positions. After several failed searches for a full-time replacement, Blanchard was offered the permanent position.
He retired from his post in Palmer in 2019 after seven years on the job. His experience also includes 18 years on the Sturbridge Board of Selectmen, according to his resume. He served in several engineering positions in the 1960s and 1970s.
As an interim manager, he said a key goal is getting to know people and the town’s priorities, and to “keep things going in the right direction.”
He was asked about divisiveness and rebuilding trust.
“You listen,” Blanchard said. “Do the job, be sure the employees are doing the job, and listen. People have a lot of concerns, so you just have to listen as well as you can.”
He said he would have an open-door policy for members of town boards, employees and town residents.
“The relationship with the Select Board is really critical,” Blanchard said. “It’s the easiest job in the world if your staff knows their jobs and you have a good relationship with the Select Board. It doesn’t get better than that.”
On controversial issues, Blanchard said he tries to “get really involved” in the discussion by listening carefully, coming up with solutions, and trying to settle on something “that makes most of the people happy.”
He praised the idea of remote listening sessions recently implemented with a few members of the Select Board, and other listening sessions set up with members of the DIRE Committee. He said it is important to keep the discussion going in difficult times.
Logistically, Blanchard said he lives two hours from Williamstown, and estimated that he could be in town hall three days each week, and available remotely for the other two days, if that was agreeable.