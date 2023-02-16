At Dorothy Amos Park, community members gather for a vigil to honor Shaloon Milord

PITTSFIELD — A white cross stands against the fence at Dorothy Amos Park, canopied by flowers and surrounded by candles with flames lingering in the rain. Across it reads a name: Shaloon.
A candlelight vigil was held Thursday afternoon on West Street to honor the memory of Shaloon Milord, who died after being struck by a vehicle last month.
Those who knew her, including her husband, Desire Peterson, came together to remember Milord near the site of the accident that claimed her life.
The park is along the same route that Milord, 30, used to walk every day with her 3-year-old daughter Lucia to get to a bus stop for an early education program. Milord and Lucia were walking there when they were struck by a car on the morning of Jan. 30.
Milord and Lucia were transported to Berkshire Medical Center with injuries, along with the car's driver, Lorraine Utter. Milord later died of her injuries.
No charges have been filed, and the accident remains under investigation.
Milord and her family had only been living in the Berkshires for about half a year when the collision occurred. She was originally from Haiti, and left the island nation with her husband in search of economic opportunity. They lived in Chile and Florida before arriving in the Berkshires.
Peterson, her husband, said she was mourned by people across all of those places. She has an 11-year-old son still in Haiti.
The vigil began at 4 p.m., with about 10 community members stopping by to pay their respects, said Patricia McFall, a friend of Milord’s.
McFall, who used to meet Milord at the bus stop every day, said it was an emotional — but beautiful — moment. She was glad community members came together to honor her life.
McFall contributed a set of candles embedded in flowers to serve as a memorial at the site. She’s been holding onto them for a while, waiting for the right time to bring them out. She couldn’t think of a better place for them to go, she said.
“Because they bloom, and it’s beautiful,” she said. “That’s the kind of person she was.”
It’s still a struggle in the aftermath of the accident, she said. She remembers and misses her friend every day — her son is close with Milord’s daughter, Lucia, and they often met up with each other enthusiastically.
McFall said that every time she’s near the bridge, the memory comes back to her. She hoped the vigil would give others the same thought.
“I make sure every time I pass there, I stop to say 'hi,' ” McFall said. “I hope she’s looking down and smiling.”