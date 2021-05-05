PITTSFIELD — A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday in Pontoosuc Park to remember Jahaira DeAlto, a longtime advocate for the transgender community in the Berkshires and beyond who was killed Sunday in Boston.
The vigil will begin at 5 p.m., and all attendees are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing protocols.
DeAlto, 42, was a graduate of Berkshire Community College, and advised and worked for the Elizabeth Freeman Center before moving back to Boston to study social work at Simmons University, where she was enrolled at the time of her death, according to President Lynn Perry Wooten.
"Ballroom legend from the House of Balenciaga, Jahaira was a loyal friend, a fierce advocate, and a mother/grandmother/auntie to many," the Elizabeth Freeman Center stated in a news release. "Her unconditional love was felt by all who met her and her kind and funny spirit left its mark on the Berkshires — from the classrooms at Berkshire Community College to the offices of Elizabeth Freeman Center, from helping launch the first Transgender Day of Remembrance and Berkshire Pride Festival to 'being all the things,' as she liked to say."
DeAlto was stabbed fatally Sunday at her Dorchester apartment. Another woman, 27-year-old Fatima Yasin, who was the suspect’s wife, also was killed. Prosecutors said Monday that Yasin’s two children, ages 7 and 8, were at the home at the time and were not physically hurt. A dog was found stabbed but survived after receiving a blood transfusion.
Marcus Chavis, 34, was arrested at the home, after calling police on himself, prosecutors said. The Boston Globe reported that a prosecutor said Chavis, Yasin and the children had been living with DeAlto.
Calling her an amazing orator who was passionate about ending violence, the Freeman Center said DeAlto had been the keynote speaker at many conferences, including the 2019 Victims Rights Conference held by the Massachusetts Office of Victim Assistance.
"Her impact on the community was profound and her presence will be missed by many," the release stated.