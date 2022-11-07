Canna Provisions still tallying the damage after fire at Sheffield growing facility on Oct. 31

SHEFFIELD — Leaders at Canna Provisions are assessing the damage after a fire at a cannabis growing facility in Sheffield on Oct. 31.
No injuries were reported following the fire, which occurred around 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 1884 N. Main St. in Sheffield.
Jake Wark, a public information officer with the state Department of Fire Services, said investigators from the Sheffield Fire Department and the state Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental and was caused by the failure of a large lamp.
Erik Williams, co-owner of Canna Provisions, said just one room was affected by the fire, and that the company was in the process of a full, detailed cleaning of that area.
The facility has six “flower” rooms, where cannabis flowers are cultivated, spread out among two buildings. The fire occurred in the smaller of the buildings, which has two flower rooms, and did not affect the neighboring room.
Williams said the company was still determining a timeline and cost for the damages, but was hoping to return it to operation as soon as possible. Canna Provisions has two storefront locations in Western Mass., particularly in Lee and Holyoke.