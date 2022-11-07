<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Canna Provisions still tallying the damage after fire at Sheffield growing facility on Oct. 31

Canna Provisions facility in Sheffield

This Google Street View image from July 2022 shows the facility at 1884 N. Main St. in Sheffield where Canna Provisions grows cannabis flowers. The facility had a small fire on Oct. 31 that affected one of its six growing rooms.

 GOOGLE STREET VIEW

SHEFFIELD — Leaders at Canna Provisions are assessing the damage after a fire at a cannabis growing facility in Sheffield on Oct. 31.

No injuries were reported following the fire, which occurred around 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 1884 N. Main St. in Sheffield.

Jake Wark, a public information officer with the state Department of Fire Services, said investigators from the Sheffield Fire Department and the state Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental and was caused by the failure of a large lamp.

Erik Williams, co-owner of Canna Provisions, said just one room was affected by the fire, and that the company was in the process of a full, detailed cleaning of that area.

The facility has six “flower” rooms, where cannabis flowers are cultivated, spread out among two buildings. The fire occurred in the smaller of the buildings, which has two flower rooms, and did not affect the neighboring room.

Williams said the company was still determining a timeline and cost for the damages, but was hoping to return it to operation as soon as possible. Canna Provisions has two storefront locations in Western Mass., particularly in Lee and Holyoke.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

