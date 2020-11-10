LENOX — Canyon Ranch says it is contacting people who stayed at the resort last week because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mindi Morin, the resort's managing director, said Tuesday that as a precaution, it is notifying last week's guests to be on the watch for possible symptoms.
Morin said in an email to The Eagle that the resort is working with the Tri-Town Health Department, which provides contact tracing services. "This notice to our guests is a proactive measure out of an abundance of caution," Morin said.
In the meantime, the resort continues to follow ramped-up cleaning practices and conducts temperature checks of arriving guests. "We continue to have heightened sanitizing processes throughout the property, social distancing protocols and wearing face coverings and providing disposable face masks for those who don’t have one," Morin said.
In October, two dozen Canyon Ranch employees defended the resort's safety practices after the issue of how it was handling COVID-19 risks arose in an online school forum and was the subject of a townwide email.