Vaccinating the population against COVID-19 will be a lengthy process, Cape Cod officials reminded Thursday, urging patience as the state works its way through a tiered vaccine rollout.
State Sen. Julian Cyr, a Truro Democrat, has previously been outspoken about the lack of testing opportunities on the Cape, and he described himself as someone who is "very candid" when he feels frustration is warranted.
"I know that people are so eager to receive this vaccine because it really provides such hope, but I think from a frustration perspective, I am not currently frustrated about the vaccine rollout here to date in Massachusetts," Cyr said on a media call with other members of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force.
On vaccination efforts, he said, people are working "as best as they can." Because Massachusetts has one of the "most robust" health care systems in the country, Cyr said, it will likely "be able to do this a heck of a lot better" than other states.