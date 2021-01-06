Electoral College Protests (statehood)

Members of the National Guard arrive Wednesday to secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Several observers believed that statehood for the District of Columbia could have allowed for quicker use of the National Guard to protect the Capitol.

After supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, some observers expressed surprise at the apparent ease with which they entered the building.

If the District of Columbia had statehood, a governor could have used the National Guard to protect the building earlier, several commenters on social media said. Doing so, some believe, could have limited the damage.

The Department of Defense denied a request Wednesday afternoon from Mayor Muriel Bowser to “expand the responsibilities” of the District of Columbia National Guard to include protecting the Capitol, the District of Columbia Council said. The Pentagon previously had approved Bowser’s request to deploy the National Guard in anticipation of scheduled pro-Trump demonstrations. 

The Department of Defense later approved use of the National Guard at the building, but to do so, it consulted Vice President Mike Pence and congressional leaders, not Trump.

On Twitter, many said the delay could have been avoided if the District of Columbia were a state and had a governor who could control the National Guard.

Before the invasion of the Capitol on Wednesday, Bowser had released a statement expressing optimism for the statehood push.

Democrats regained control of the Senate with wins Tuesday in two Georgia runoff elections. The party will have control of the House, Senate and presidency when Joe Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20, and most Democrats support D.C. statehood.

Danny Jin, a Report for America corps member, is The Eagle's Statehouse news reporter. He can be reached at djin@berkshireeagle.com, @djinreports on Twitter and 413-496-6221.

Statehouse Reporter

