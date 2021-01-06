After supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, some observers expressed surprise at the apparent ease with which they entered the building.
If the District of Columbia had statehood, a governor could have used the National Guard to protect the building earlier, several commenters on social media said. Doing so, some believe, could have limited the damage.
The Department of Defense denied a request Wednesday afternoon from Mayor Muriel Bowser to “expand the responsibilities” of the District of Columbia National Guard to include protecting the Capitol, the District of Columbia Council said. The Pentagon previously had approved Bowser’s request to deploy the National Guard in anticipation of scheduled pro-Trump demonstrations.
Statement from the DC Council on the Department of Defense’s Denial of DC’s National Guard Deployment Request pic.twitter.com/vXjm5WXFpg— Council of DC (@councilofdc) January 6, 2021
The Department of Defense later approved use of the National Guard at the building, but to do so, it consulted Vice President Mike Pence and congressional leaders, not Trump.
This is nuts. The Acting Secretary of Defense acknowledging that he and the Joint Chiefs Chairman did not discuss deploying the National Guard with President Trump - but rather with VP Pence and Congressional leaders. pic.twitter.com/b8gAT9bnSC— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 6, 2021
On Twitter, many said the delay could have been avoided if the District of Columbia were a state and had a governor who could control the National Guard.
DC statehood NOW. Our residents shouldn’t be at the mercy of other powers like this. We should’ve had access to the National Guard hours ago. https://t.co/Oh7FEYwt8T— Anna Landre ♿️ (@annalandre) January 6, 2021
It's a crime that DC is not a State. We had to wait for this joker and evil Admin & President to call the National Guard, instead of a Governor. Day 1: DC Statehood. Never forget.— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 6, 2021
Before the invasion of the Capitol on Wednesday, Bowser had released a statement expressing optimism for the statehood push.
Statement on the path forward for making DC the 51st state in the 117th Congress.#DCStatehood pic.twitter.com/YoAhu8O7AU— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021
Democrats regained control of the Senate with wins Tuesday in two Georgia runoff elections. The party will have control of the House, Senate and presidency when Joe Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20, and most Democrats support D.C. statehood.