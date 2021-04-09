William "Billy" Evans, the Capitol Police officer who was killed last week when a man rammed him with his vehicle, died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
The Washington D.C. Medical Examiner's office has ruled his death a homicide, the Post reported.
Evans, 41, grew up in North Adams and Clarksburg and graduated from Drury High School. He was struck and killed April 2 by a man who rammed his vehicle into two officers at a barricade outside the Capitol.
Evans was an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police.
Noah Green, the 25-year-old who rammed the barricade and was shot to death by police, was said to have suffered from delusions and paranoia.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced earlier this week that Evans will lie in honor in the United States Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, a tribute reserved for the nation's most eminent private citizens.