Authorities in Becket, Dalton and Lee are investigating a string of 40 car break-ins and thefts that occurred early Sunday morning.
A total of 35 cars were broken into and five were stolen across the three towns. There were eight vehicles impacted in Dalton, 15 in Lee and 17 in Becket.
Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout said the first reported stolen vehicle call came in at 12:55 a.m. on Sunday, and that vehicle was not recovered. Throughout the day, seven vehicle break-ins were reported.
Strout said that the break-ins in the town affected people with unlocked cars and that most of the cars were located off of Beverly Street and Pleasant Street, which are located near Route 8.
Becket received its first call around 2 a.m. Officer Michael Hunt of the Becket Police Department said three vehicles were stolen and 14 were broken into on Sunday. All three of the stolen cars in Becket were recovered.
Calls began coming in at about 2 a.m. on Sunday and continued throughout the day, Hunt said, as owners discovered their cars had been broken into. The main area of reports was along Main Street in Becket, or Route 8, according to a Facebook post from Sunday. The post also encouraged residents to lock their cars.
The Lee Police Department received its first call at about 2:55 a.m., Chief Craig DeSantis said. DeSantis said there were 14 break-ins and one vehicle theft in the town. The stolen vehicle was not recovered.
The break-ins occurred in neighborhoods near East Street in Lee, DeSantis said, and were clustered around that area. Many of the vehicles hit were near Route 20, which would line up with the suspects leaving Becket, he said.
The Lee Police Department also posted on its Facebook page urging residents to lock their cars and remove their valuables, noting an increase in break-ins in the county that were mostly affecting cars that were unlocked with the keys inside.
The break-ins are under active investigation. The departments are seeking more information about potential perpetrators.
The Dalton Police Department can be reached at 413-684-0300. The Lee Police Department can be reached at 413-243-5530. The Becket Police Department can be reached at 413-623-6010.