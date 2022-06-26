<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
No one injured in car fire on South Street in Pittsfield

Remains of car being towed away from fire on South Street

The remains of a 2019 Subaru Impreza that caught fire on South Street in Pittsfield, incinerating it, were towed away from the scene.

 By Matt Martinez, The Berkshire Eagle

Pittsfield police and firefighters responded to a car fire near 460 South St. in Pittsfield on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsfield Police Patrol Sgt. Ryan Williams said there were no injuries as a result of the fire. He was one of the responding officers to the call, which came at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The car was towed away from the scene.

The driver of the car, a 2019 Subaru Impreza, was traveling northbound on South Street when the hood began smoking, Williams said. When the driver began to stop the car, it burst into flames. The driver was able to escape without injuries. 

The Pittsfield Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire quickly, Williams said. The cause of the fire was not deemed suspicious. Williams said the owner has had the car for about six months.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

