For the past month, customers at Carr Hardware's five Berkshire locations were asked if they would care to round up their bill to the next dollar.
Because so many agreed, the retailer was able to donate $5,735.35 to the Berkshire Humane Society in honor of Giving Tuesday.
"Rounding up is something we did in September to raise money for schools and thought it would be great to do for the Berkshire Humane Society," said Amy Goddard, director of marketing for the company. "Carr Hardware has a long-standing relationship with the Humane Society and is thrilled to see the community come together and raise money."
Carr President Bart Raser emphasized the importance of the organization.
“Our friends over at the Berkshire Humane Society do an amazing job for the community and we are thrilled to help them raise funds during these challenging times," he said in prepared remarks. "We are a community business that believes in giving back, it’s just part of our core culture.”
With temperatures dropping and the holidays approaching, a large portion of this donation will go toward the Berkshire Humane Society's food bank, according to Executive Director John Perreault.
"The one thing that still scares me the most about the pandemic is the need of food and supplies." Perreault said. "With the holidays and other bills, we're going to see a greater need in pet food assistance."
"This couldn't come at a better time," he said.