Carr Hardware is continuing its holiday tradition of giving away Christmas trees to families that can't afford them.
The family-owned hardware store started with 27 trees on Wednesday at its locations in Pittsfield, Lenox and Lee. As of Thursday morning, there were only 10 remaining.
"We've always felt that reaching out to the community is a very important thing. We sell a lot of Christmas trees, and we know people come in who are in need," said Dan Salzarulo, a manager at the Pittsfield branch. "We've done it the last couple of years, and we're more than happy to help with whatever people may need."
In fact, on Wednesday the store even rigged a tree to someone on a bicycle.
"We like to give what we can and do what we can," Salzarulo said.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, there were five trees remaining in Pittsfield, one in Lenox and four in North Adams. The trees are available on a first-come, first-served basis.