NORTH ADAMS — Cathleen King was sworn in as the city's new clerk Monday morning.

King, who previously worked in North Adams Public Schools, was hired in early March by the City Council. She will earn about $54,000 a year.

"I'm very excited about being in the job," she told The Eagle on Monday. "And about being able to work with the council and help out the city of North Adams as needed. My training is ongoing, from an awful lot of people here who are generously offering their time to bring me up to speed."

The city's previous clerk, Deborah Pedercini, left her role this month, after staying on longer than planned, in order to help bridge the gap for the city.

In her role at the school district, King helped found the E3 academy for students who were under-credited and at risk of dropping out. In her final interview for the new post, she pointed to her experience working with students and parents as preparation for dealing with the public in the clerk's office.