Cease-and-desist order shuts down Amazing Pavilion in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A cease-and-desist order posted on the storefront of a restaurant that specializes in Asian cuisine in downtown Pittsfield has effectively shut down the business, pending a new certificate of inspection.
The order was issued by the city's Building Inspection Department, stating that Amazing Pavilion, the restaurant at 26 Dunham Mall, had failed to receive a certificate of inspection in accordance with state building code. The notice states that such a certificate has to be issued annually, and the restaurant's most recent one expired on Sept. 23, 2022.
The order is dated June 14, and states that the building can't be used or occupied for any purpose until another certificate of inspection is issued. The inspections in question are meant to ensure compliance with building codes and standards for safety protocols in buildings.
As part of a prior interview, Building Commissioner Jeffrey Clemons explained that "gathering spaces," such as churches, day cares, bars and restaurants, have to pass an annual inspection every year to ensure safety protocols are being met.
When called on Sunday, the phone number listed for the restaurant online appeared to be disconnected and some prospective customers on social media have reported trouble accessing its website to place orders. The Eagle was unable to reach the restaurant's owners and Clemons on Sunday.
An online listing from CT Management, the property managers for the building, indicates that the space is currently available to rent for $2,000 a month.