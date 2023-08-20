High Lawn Farm in Lee celebrates 100 years of dairy

LEE — Berkshire County was once packed end-to-end with dairy farms. A handful remain, but only one still processes and bottles its own milk — High Lawn Farm.
High Lawn Farm began producing milk and related dairy products in 1923. That date took on added significance Saturday, as the farm held a ceremony to honor the centennial anniversary of when the milk producing began. A farm has been located on the site since the mid-19th century.
Among the events that took place Saturday was the creation of a time capsule that is scheduled to be unearthed 50 years from now. The actual burial of the time capsule will take place at the farm on a later date.
"We hope some of us will still be here," said High Lawn Farm Assistant General Manager and Vice President Caitlin Moriarty, when asked why the capsule would not be left in the ground for another 100 years.
The event also included the first public announcement of a managerial change at the farm that has been in the works for a year.
Roberto Laurens, who has been High Lawn Farm's general manager for 21 years, officially announced Saturday that he will retire on Sept. 21. He will be replaced by Moriarty, who has served as High Lawn's assistant general manager and vice president for the last 4 1/2 years.
Laurens, 62, has actually been with the company for 39 years. He had previously spent 18 years working for a dairy farm in his native Colombia run by the Wilde family, who own High Lawn Farm.
According to Moriarty, High Lawn Farm has thrived under Laurens' leadership. The farm embraced technology in the 2000s. It added a milk processing plant in 2015 and began making cheese three years later.
"The work Roberto has done is amazing," Moriarty said. "He really transformed High Lawn Farm.
"I definitely have some big shoes to fill."
"It was a really, really hard decision," Laurens said Saturday referring to his decision to retire. "I'm very happy and sad at the same time.
"I love this place," he said. "It was a lot of fun. ... I didn't want to go, but it was time."
The time capsule ceremony, which was open only to VIPs — representatives of the state Department of Agricultural Resources also attended Saturday's event — took place in High Lawn Farm's museum before the public portion of the program began.
The rest of the program included guided farm tours and samplings of High Lawn Farm's various dairy products. Moriarty said over 200 people attended the time capsule ceremony, and that more than 500 people were expected to attend the entire ceremony. Visitors were also able to sample dairy concoctions known as "mocktails" that were made by the New England Mobile Dairy Bar.
"They're non-alcoholic, of course," Moriarty said. "This is a family-friendly event."
Some members of the public who traveled to the farm Saturday had no idea a centennial celebration was taking place.
"We came for the ice cream," said Robert Bebber of Virginia, who with his friend and fellow Virginian Matt Pampolina, had come to the Berkshires this weekend to visit a friend. "We didn't even know this was going on. ... It was pretty cool."
Matt Schweiver, High Lawn Farm's head cheesemaker, wrote a poem commemorating High Lawn Farm's 100th birthday that will be placed in the time capsule.
"I write limericks," Schweiver said, "just for fun."