LEE — For the fouth time in 10 months, the Lee School Committee has a vacancy to fill.
The committee and Select Board will meet jointly on Tuesday to consider a successor to Christine Lucy, who resigned last month. Members of the committee could not be reached for information about her potential successor, Betsy Strickler.
The session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the Lee Middle and High School library prior to the committee's regular monthly meeting.
Lucy, who has served for six years on the committee, has two years left on her three-year term. Her successor will serve until next May's annual town election, when the final year will be up for grabs.
A middle school teacher in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, Lucy told The Eagle she resigned after being elected president of the Berkshire Hills Education Association, that district's 200-member teachers union.
"I wanted to focus my efforts on that and [avoid] any possibility of ethics issues or conflicts of interest," she said.
Lucy stepped down in January as chair of the committee after serving for six months in the leadership role, which is now held by Andrea Larmon. She said at the time she was tired of her “ethics and integrity” being called into question, but didn't elaborate.
The School Committee has lost four members since last August, starting with Kelly Koperek, followed by Anna Wescott effective May 1. Nelson Daley Sr. was up for reelection in May, but opted against securing another three-year term.
Koperek was replaced by Randy Kinnas, who won the seat outright in the annual town election. Last month, the committee and Select Board chose Nicole Kosiorek to succeed Wescott, and Kirk Nichols filled Daley's seat.
The two appointees, the only ones to seek the positions, will serve until next year's annual town election.
Lucy said she will miss her role on the committee.
"I'm so proud how well Lee Public Schools and Lee Education Association (teachers union) and our families managed to have a successful school year during the pandemic," she said.