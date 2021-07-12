DALTON — When a big stained-glass window risked falling from its frame at the Dalton United Methodist Church, a famous biblical story went into storage in the basement.
Twelve years later, the church and its neighbors in Dalton are working to bring this prized piece of town history out of hibernation.
Next month, a Minnesota company will embark on a nearly $150,000 project to restore a 16-foot-by-16-foot stained-glass window created for the church in 1894 by the Boston firm Phipps and Slocum. The center of the window depicts Jesus, in his final days, with Martha and Mary in a moment described in Luke: 10:38-42.
The window had been sitting in crates when the Rev. Stephanie Filiault arrived at United Methodist six years ago. Once other building projects were complete, including a new heating system and roof, Filiault said she knew it was time, as a new campaign puts it, to “bring light back to the sanctuary.”
Filiault said a drive has raised $61,000 so far, including $1,200 from a tag sale last weekend.
“It’s something the church has always wanted,” she said of the restoration. “It’s something I’ve heard since I walked through the door on the very first day. The Holy Spirit said now is the time.”
The church will hire Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser Architectural Glass of Winona, Minn., to transport the window to its workshop in the Upper Midwest and rebuild it, piece by piece.
People passing the church at 755 Main St. will know that work is underway when they see fresh plywood, rather than plastic, covering the prominent opening in the sanctuary wall. The window’s old frame will be taken down and a new one created.
Church member Bernard Klem says the window was retired more than a decade ago as a precaution.
“The actual frame holding it was starting to deteriorate. It would be a terrible thing if it were to collapse,” he said.
Memories of the window continue to shine even as it awaits a rebirth. Filiault says she often has heard of people stopping by, when the window was in place, to take photos.
“Especially when the sun is coming through,” Klem said. “You almost feel the presence of the Lord looking through.”
On Memorial Day weekend, Filiault took church members back in time, in a talk and slideshow outlining the window’s history. It was given to the church by Thomas Carson in honor of his parents, David and Margaret Carson. Starting in 1809, the family was instrumental, alongside members of the Crane family and others, in developing the paper industry in Dalton.
Filiault said church members scrimped and saved as they worked to erect a new church in 1894, replacing a wooden one built in 1834 and remodeled in 1850 and 1869.
“Self-denial was the spirit, children even going without butter on their bread that they might share in the great undertaking,” Filiault said of the church project.
Last winter, Filiault gathered church members to discuss whether they felt ready to tackle repairs to the missing window. About 20 people came to a meeting and listened to a company representative describe the job.
Filiault asked members to vote by email, so she could hear from people unable to come to that session. The vote to proceed was nearly unanimous, she said, though some expressed concern that complications could drive up the cost.
“Some asked, ‘What if we can’t come up with the money?’ ” Filiault said. But, most felt that the window, and its central message of perseverance, needed to rise.
“We had an overwhelming response to getting the window back up,” she said. Filiault connects the present moment with the lesson of faith she believes the window depicts.
“It was their time, as I tell my parishioners,” Filiault said, referring to the biblical scene. “That we stop and take a deep breath and remind ourselves of why we’re here. That in time, things will get done. The energy in the church now, since we’ve started, is totally amazing.”