Daniel Almeida

Daniel Almeida 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DALTON POLICE

DALTON — Authorities are searching for a local man wanted on several warrants, including assault and battery charges. 

Daniel Almeida, 31, was believed to be at a residence on Field Street Ext. on Tuesday morning, but a search of the home turned up empty. Town police and the Berkshire County Special Response Team executed a search warrant there shortly before 10 a.m., according to Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout.

Almeida is wanted on several warrants dating back to 2018. Charges include impersonation of a police officer, assault and battery on a household member strangulation and intimidation of a witness. Strout said the most recent charges were added last week. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Dalton police at 413-684-0300. 

Jimmy Nesbitt can be reached at jnesbitt@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6243. 