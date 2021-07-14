DALTON — Authorities are searching for a local man wanted on several warrants, including assault and battery charges.
Daniel Almeida, 31, was believed to be at a residence on Field Street Ext. on Tuesday morning, but a search of the home turned up empty. Town police and the Berkshire County Special Response Team executed a search warrant there shortly before 10 a.m., according to Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout.
Almeida is wanted on several warrants dating back to 2018. Charges include impersonation of a police officer, assault and battery on a household member strangulation and intimidation of a witness. Strout said the most recent charges were added last week.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Dalton police at 413-684-0300.