LEE — The Eagle Mill developer has landed an eight-figure sum in state financing that likely will jump-start the reuse of the former papermaking factory by year's end.
The Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development has awarded Eagle Mill Redevelopment LLC $16 million in housing tax credits to finance the construction of 56 affordable and market-rate housing units in the historic Union Mill and Eagle Mill buildings.
In all, the mixed-use project will have 122 apartments; the other 66 will be located in newly constructed buildings in the eastern portion of the downtown property. In addition, six condominiums will be built on-site along the Housatonic River.
During a news conference Thursday in Lawrence, Gov. Charlie Baker announced the award as part of an overall package of $139 million for 28 housing projects in 21 communities.
“As Massachusetts continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we continue to prioritize new affordable housing development to help our most vulnerable families,” Baker said.
The Eagle Mill tax credits are the latest piece of financing for an overall estimated $60 million to $70 million proposal that also includes 14,000 square feet of retail and office space. The project already has received $1.8 million in federal and state historic tax credits, and more state tax credits are possible.
Principal developer Jeff Cohen says housing always has been the main focus of a project he and his development team conceived of nearly nine years ago.
"Housing is the linchpin for what follows in everyday life," he said. "In the Berkshires, housing has become very expensive, and the more affordable housing we create, the more jobs we create."
Cohen said the Baker administration's commitment to Eagle Mill gives the project financial credibility and will be leverage for securing additional state and private money.
The money also means the project is a step closer to breaking ground by 2022. The initial work would include the demolition of nine vacant adjacent homes the developer bought on West Center Street and remediation of the site, according to Cohen.
"I want to go beyond just making announcements and show the town some real on-the-ground progress by the end of the year," he said.
The actual work to create apartments in the Union and Eagle mills likely will begin in early 2022, according to Jon Rudzinski, principal of Rees-Larkin Development in Boston. Rees–Larkin is partnering with the Berkshire Housing Development Corp. on the residential component.
"I hope to close on a contract with DEW Construction and begin work in the first quarter of next year," Rudzinski said. "I'm very confident we can transform those mills into housing."
The confidence level of the Lee business community also remains high for the project.
"We have great faith the developer of Eagle Mill will turn the mill into a showplace," said Lee Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Colleen Henry.
Housing aside, Phase 1 involves the renovation of the 160-year-old machine shop that will be leased to The Marketplace, which has cafes in Sheffield and Great Barrington and operates a catering business.
Phase 2 calls for leveling the 1960s-era section of the factory and erecting a new apartment building on the east side of the property.
The final aspect of the project is a new, mixed-use building fronting the machine shop with commercial space on the first floor and approximately 24 apartments on the upper floor. Cohen has said that commercial space could be a future retail marketplace, if one becomes financially viable.
State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli is pleased that the Baker administration realizes the importance of the Eagle Mill to Lee.
"The project is going to be transformative for downtown Lee," he said. "I can't wait to get a shovel in the ground. Let's go!"