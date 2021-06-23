PITTSFIELD — One person was flown to Boston with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday after she was rescued by firefighters from a burning home on Hubbard Avenue.
The person, a female whose name was not released, suffered extreme smoke inhalation injuries, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Fire Department. She was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment and later flown to Massachusetts General Hospital.
The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. at 25 Hubbard Ave. While en route, firefighters received additional information that a person was trapped in the basement of the home. By the time they arrived, three family members of the home had evacuated, and they confirmed that their daughter was trapped in the basement, according to the release. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.
Firefighters searched the basement and first and second floors of the home "under extreme conditions," but couldn't find the victim. They found the "seat of the fire" and began extinguishing the blaze, the release stated.
While positioned at the top of the basement stairs, firefighters finally located the female in an adjacent first floor bathroom.
One firefighter suffered lacerations to their knee while searching the basement and was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where they received eight stitches, the release stated.
The basement of the home sustained major fire, heat and smoke damage. The first and second floor, as well as a connected garage, also had smoke damage. The fire department estimated the cost of the damage at more than $50,000.
The Pittsfield Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police Fire investigations Units are investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family with housing.
Several other departments responded to the fire, including Hinsdale, Lenox, Dalton and Lanesborough.