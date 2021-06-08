When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Kittredge School, 80 Maple St.
Highlight: In a budget that makes use of free cash for several initiatives, Hinsdale voters will convene at the town’s elementary school for annual town meeting. The warrant features a proposed marijuana bylaw amendment pertaining to residential setbacks, and a question on selling the town’s former nursing home.
Free cash: The town is proposing to spend some of its free cash reserve on tree removal, vital records preservation, police training, infrastructure and engineering expenses and more. It also is asking residents to authorize a $54,387 free cash expenditure for the first five payments on a new Mack truck for the Department of Public Works.
Marijuana: The Planning Board is asking voters to sign off on an amended marijuana bylaw that will strengthen residential setbacks for marijuana companies. Several marijuana companies are looking to start up operations in the town.
Properties: Hinsdale will seek permission to sell the former nursing home, of which the town took possession in a tax title auction, and is asking voters to approve a sale of the building “as is.”
BUDGET
Fiscal 2022: $2,303,211
Increase: 4.69 percent
LINE ITEMS
$2,466,553 for the Central Berkshire Regional School District
$394,812 for public works
$339,666 for police
— Amanda Burke, The Berkshire Eagle