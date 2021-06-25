LENOX — A Kohl’s department store is the expected centerpiece of a major expansion in the Center at Lenox, along with a still-unidentified restaurant offering American fare.

At its second public hearing on the proposal by WS Asset Management, operator of the complex at 489 Pittsfield Road for MEC Lenox Associates Limited Partnership, the Zoning Board of Appeals rolled out a bright red carpet this week for a revised site plan and two modified special permits with approval on a 4-0 vote.

Construction of the 39,000-square-foot retail store and the adjoining 6,000 square-foot restaurant would begin early next spring following site preparation, said Jeff Curley, vice president for development at WS. The businesses are likely to be open later in 2022.

With increased parking, there would be 713 spaces in the complex.

“Kohl’s is back; it is Kohl’s who’s interested, though we have not finalized the lease,” Curley told board members, referring to previous site plan revisions that contemplated a branch of the chain, though agreements did not materialize.

Big-box retailer, restaurant proposed for Center at Lenox LENOX — The developer of the Center at Lenox is proposing a major expansion of the retail complex housing Market 32/Price Chopper, CVS, Carr H…

ZBA member Albert Harper and Chairman Robert Fuster Jr., voiced concern over traffic safety at the center, with speedy drivers and impaired sight lines impaired by evergreen bushes planted by the developer and not trimmed since 2019, when one cutback occurred.

“There are several near-accidents there every day,” Fuster said. Minor collisions often are reported to police. At the June 16 board meeting, Harper said he has observed some vehicles traveling at nearly 40 mph along the center access drive, creating a “drag strip.”

At the followup ZBA session Wednesday, Fuster was pleased to report that the evergreen shrubs had been trimmed, improving sight lines for shoppers exiting Berkshire Bank near the front of the complex.

The updated plans approved at that meeting included additional sight-line enhancements, such as lower-growing juniper plantings to ensure visibility. Harper won assurances that shrub trimming would occur regularly to maintain proper sight lines.

Center-line striping for the access roadway and two posted 15-mph speed limit signs are also being added to calm traffic and reduce excessive speed.

Convinced that safety issues have been addressed, Harper praised the “vast improvement” and offered strong backing for the expansion plan. Members Shawn Leary Considine and Jedd Hall echoed that support.

“This is going to be a fantastic, wonderful project,” Fuster said, adding that the safety concerns had been taken to heart. “The more activity, the more life we have in this plaza benefits the entire town.” His proposed condition for the project developer, requiring regular landscaping maintenance, won 4-0 approval.

Kohl’s, one of the nation’s largest department store chains, operates 25 locations in Massachusetts, including one at the Riverdale Shops in West Springfield. The full-service stores offer brand-name clothing, accessories and homewares, among many other categories.

“While the past year has been a very difficult time for so many, we are emerging stronger out of the pandemic, with the moves we’ve made, the new brands we attracted,” said Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass at this week’s NRF (National Retail Federation) online Converge conference. “Overall, I have so much conviction about our strategy.”

“Customers are going to be excited to come into stores, to browse, to discover how social experience shopping can be fun,” she said. “Stores are going to have a renaissance, and I think people have been underestimating how that is going to unfold.”

Digital enhancements during the pandemic will continue, Gass added, including curbside pickup and “buy-online, pickup in-store.”

The chain has more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, the highest number in the department store category.