When: 5 p.m. June 24
Where: Lee Middle and High School auditorium
Highlight: The tax burden of the fiscal 2022 Lee Public Schools budget to town property owners would be $9.78 million, up $281,000, or 2.97 percent, from the educational assessment of $9.45 million for fiscal 2021.
To close the gap between the overall proposed budget of $10.6 million and the assessment, the school district would spend $725,000 in school choice money and an additional $100,000 in so-called circuit-breaker money.
Nonbudget expenses: A grouping of 12 expenditures outside the normal operating budget of $656,659 includes money for paying debt on a loan used to buy a dump truck, road repair, and debt on paving projects and the special education reserve fund. Any one of the 12 items listed in Article 11 can be removed and voted on separately.
Anti-PCB dump: Opponents of a proposed PCB landfill in Lee, as part of the Rest of River cleanup agreement for the Housatonic River, want town meeting representatives to direct the Select Board to rescind its approval of the deal.
The article is one of five citizens petitions regarding the cleanup, including requiring rail transportation as the primary mode of moving PCB-laden sediment within and outside Berkshire County. Another article calls for the prohibition of a PCB landfill in town.
BUDGET
Fiscal 2022: $20,810,971
Increase: 2.2 percent
SPECIAL MONEY ARTICLES
$1.1 million toward buying a new fire engine, ambulance and associated first responder equipment
$1 million to pay for the design, repair and paving of town roads
$525,000 to fund nine capital improvement projects
— Dick Lindsay, The Berkshire Eagle