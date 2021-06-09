LEE — The Lee School Committee is back at full strength.
The five remaining committee members and the three-person Select Board on Tuesday night jointly and unanimously chose Nicole Kosiorek and Kirk Nichols to fill the seats vacated by Anne Wescott and Nelson Daley Sr.
Wescott resigned effective May 1 with one year left on her three-year term; Daley didn't seek reelection during the annual town election last month.
The appointees, the only ones to seek the positions, will serve until the May 2022 annual town election. They can decide before the election if they want to run to keep their seats. Kosiorek is replacing Wescott; Nichols succeeds Daley.
During a brief interview conducted at a hybrid special meeting, Kosiorek cited being a mother of two Lee students and a teacher in the Pittsfield Public Schools as reasons for seeking a committee seat.
"My husband and I moved here 10 years ago and sought out a close-knit community," she said. "So I'm joining because I'm a mother, a teacher and a community member.
After serving on the Lee Elementary School principal search committee, Nichols said, he became more interested in the Lee Public Schools.
"I want to be on the School Committee to serve our community and provide the best school experience possible," he said.
Kosiorek and Nichols both said the school community is what's best about the Lee Public Schools, but the district could do a better job communicating with the parents and the townspeople.