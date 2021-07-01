LEE — Manufacturing, agriculture and small business have been among the economic drivers in Lee for more than two centuries.
While the number of factories and farms has dwindled and retail has evolved through the decades, the nearly 250-year-old town's business community has withstood civil and world wars, natural disasters, recessions, the Great Depression and the coronavirus pandemic.
The economic evolution of the blue-collar municipality is the theme of the Lee Historical Society's latest exhibit, "Lee Earns A Living." The display of 25 panels of photographs, advertising and newspaper articles portraying the business community from the 1760s to the present will hang in the Peter J. Scolforo Gallery at The Lee Library through July 31.
Society members and exhibit co-curators Phil Smith and Bill Mathews spent almost six months putting together the panels, breaking down the town into four economic eras.
The early economy in Lee — it was settled in the mid-1750s and incorporated as a town in 1777 — was barter- and cash-based, with the settlers being self-sufficient when it came to earning a living.
As the 19th century arrived, the town's world-renowned papermaking and marble industries began to lay the foundation for Lee's expanding economy during the first half of the 1800s. By the mid– to late 1800s, the heart of Lee's retail began to emerge.
"The substantial number of buildings on Main Street today were built after the Civil War. We started to see the downtown take shape in the 1870s," Smith said.
For example, Smith notes that the Baird and Benton Block, Lee National Bank — it's now Greylock Federal Credit Union — Lee Memorial Town Hall and the Pease Block — it's now the Consolati Building — still are standing and are occupied fully. They and other Main Street commercial spaces have had extensive renovations during the past 20 to 30 years, but have maintained their individuality.
Today, Lee still has a paper mill, in Onyx Specialty Papers, a small number of agricultural operations, led by High Lawn Farm's dairy, and a variety retail and professional businesses. The industries of yesteryear are augmented by 21st-century manufacturing in Boyd Technologies and Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing and with a new agricultural venture — the cultivation of marijuana.
"[One constant] is the stability of the town through the years," Mathews said. "Its character still exists, even though the town has had changes."