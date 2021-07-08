PITTSFIELD — Police are investigating a break-in over the holiday weekend at The Christian Center on Robbins Avenue.
Several items were stolen from a storage shed, including a lawn mower, string trimmer, leaf blower and other supplies, said Kameron Spaulding of The Christian Center. Tents that the nonprofit uses for community events also were stolen. All told, Spaulding estimated the value of the items taken and the damage to the shed to be $1,500 to $2,000.
"It [is] disheartening to again be dealing with a break in," a Facebook post from the center stated. "If you have our items please drop them back at the Center, no questions asked. If you see our items, they are labeled, let us know. Unfortunately, it appears we will have to use some of our funds to replace the items and we hate to not be able to use those funds to help the community."
The Christian Center, founded in 1892 by parishioners of First Methodist Church, is Berkshire County's oldest nonprofit. The center has five staff members and provides many services for the community, including serving hot lunches five days a week, a food pantry and helping people with health services.
After the coronavirus pandemic hit, the center partnered with the city of Pittsfield to open a heated day shelter.
Spaulding said anyone with information about the incident can call the center at 413-443-2828 or contact Pittsfield Police.
"We'd just like our stuff back," he said.
Spaulding said surveillance cameras were installed after the break-in, an additional expense the nonprofit will have to incur.