PITTSFIELD — A poetry reading featuring eight poets from seven states will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Elm Street Martial Arts, 160 Elm St.
The "8 by 7" poetry reading features Carl Auerbach (New York), Casey Charles (Montana/California), Lisken Van Pelt Dus (Massachusetts), Carla Hagen (Minnesota), Sheila Ronsen (New York), Jamie Ross (New Mexico), Robin Scofield (Texas), and LeRoy Sorensen (Minnesota).
This group of poets, who met originally at the San Miguel Poetry Week in Mexico, have been writing together for many years. Two are also accomplished novelists.
Between them, they have published 16 books and chapbooks, which have received prizes including the Four Way Books Intro Prize, the Southwest Book of the Year, and a first place in the Midwest Independent Publishers Awards, in addition to finalist and semi-finalist status in numerous other contests. Many individual poems by these poets have also earned recognition, including the Muriel Craft Bailey Award, the Edna St. Vincent Millay Prize, and a total of 11 Pushcart Prize nominations.
Light refreshments will be available before and after the reading, and a free will offering will be taken to help cover expenses. Books will also be available for purchase and signing. Parking is available behind the building and on the street.