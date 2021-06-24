PITTSFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday at the Renton Project on Francis Avenue.
No one was injured, but one round struck a parked vehicle and another hit the side of an apartment building, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Police Department.
The shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. when a ShotSpotter activation reported three shots fired in the area of 10 Francis Ave. Officers responding to the scene found ballistic evidence in the roadway.
A dark colored sedan was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Police do not believe this was a random act.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705, the tip line at 413-448-9706, or send a tip by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411).