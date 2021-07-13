PITTSFIELD — Police are asking for the public's help locating two missing teenagers.
Jordan Wright, 13, is described as Black, with brown eyes and brown/black hair. Gabriel Ramos, 17, is described as white, with blue eyes and light colored hair.
The cases are separate, and authorities don't believe the youths are traveling together, the Pittsfield Police Department said in a Facebook. "Each juvenile reportedly left their guardianship voluntarily," the post stated.
Anyone with information on the missing teenagers is asked to call Pittsfield police at 413-448-9700.