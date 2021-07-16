PITTSFIELD — With rain in the forecast, the Boston Symphony Orchestra has postponed its Tanglewood in the City video performance at the Pittsfield Common on First Street.
The free event, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, will now be held Thursday.
Pre-event activities will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the BSO Tanglewood performance screening will start at 7.
This year’s Tanglewood in the City audience will see a screening of the BSO’s 2021 Tanglewood opening night all-Beethoven concert, featuring pianist Emmanuel Ax, under the direction of BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons.
Pre-event performances will include live music by Kids 4 Harmony and The Eagles Band.