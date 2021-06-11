LANESBOROUGH — A head-to-head campaign for Select Board highlights Tuesday's annual town election.
Chairman John Goerlach, a 15-year veteran of the three-person board, faces newcomer to municipal government, Brianne Morrison.
The remaining candidates on the June 15 ballot are running unopposed. Polls are open from noon to 8 p.m. in the lower-level community room at Newtown Memorial Town Hall.
Goerlach, a selectman since 2006, is seeking his sixth, three-year term, and welcomes the competition. He has faced opposition once in his previous five elections, but he's not taking for granted his incumbency.
"I hope people come out in large numbers to support me," he said.
Goerlach says he has unfinished business in serving the town such as helping get built a new, more spacious and modern police station and a good reuse for the dormant Berkshire Mall.
Morrison's campaign is one of making local government more accessible to all townspeople, not based on what's good for those currently running the town.
"The present leadership in Lanesborough seems focused on how they can make the town work for them. The reason I am running is because I believe a government exists to offer services to its residents," she wrote in an editorial letter to The Eagle.
She raised the issue of accessibility during Tuesday's annual town meeting when she tried and failed to get it postponed for two weeks.
She claimed the nearly 100 people in attendance of the roughly 2,300 registered voters wasn't truly representative of the town. And she said the town hindered accessibility by a lack of child care for parents, not having a language translator for Spanish-speaking residents and other services that would encourage more participation.
The five other candidates on the ballot, all unopposed, include incumbent Stephen Wentworth and appointee Robert Reilly, each seeking three-year stints on the Finance Committee.
Moderator Chris Dodig wants a second, three-year term, while Elizabeth Drury looks to land a seat for the next three years on the library board of trustees.
Planning Board Chairman Joseph "Jamie" Szczpaniak III wants another five-year stint on the five-person panel.