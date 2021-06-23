Pittsfield has been ranked as the best city for young families in Massachusetts, according to a new report by a Cambridge-based insurance comparison website.

Cities identified in the report by Insurify were ranked based on real estate "hotness," inventory trends, outdoor activity accessibility, diversity in schools, crime rates and safe driving practices.

"For young families on the house hunt, Pittsfield should be at the top of their list," a spokeswoman for Insurify wrote in an email.

Other cities in the region that received top billing in their states included Burlington, Vt., Concord, N.H., Bridgeport, Conn., and Utica, N.Y.

“These cities foster the success and wellbeing of young families, from supporting children’s development inside and outside the classroom to maintaining safety throughout the community,” Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify, said in a news release.

The new report comes as population trends show that more people are moving to the Berkshires, driven by families' desire to leave urban centers during the pandemic for smaller, more rural communities. For example, the Pittsfield metro area, which includes all of Berkshire County, had the sixth-highest change in net in-migration among the 926 similar areas in the country between 2019 and 2020, according to 30 million change-of-address requests compiled by the U.S. Postal Service.

The Postal Service defines net change as the difference in number of in-bound change-of-address requests and out-bound requests in a metro area, compared with all residential addresses.