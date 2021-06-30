PITTSFIELD — Today is the day travelers can hear, in person, how the state Department of Transportation and the city of Pittsfield plan to improve the flow of traffic, and reduce injuries, near Berkshire Medical Center.
In a 7 p.m. presentation at the Berkshire Athenaeum, the DOT will outline designs for a roundabout that would overhaul how people make their way through intersections at the north end of downtown.
“It's a dramatic change,” Andrew Paul, the DOT’s master highway design engineer, told The Eagle last week.
The proposed work, which is subject to change, is scheduled to begin in late 2022 or 2023 and cost about $5 million. It would create a roundabout joining First and North streets, Stoddard Avenue and BMC’s main entrance. Today's session will be held at the city’s 1 Wendell Ave. public library.
A 2016 report by the firm Fuss & O’Neill cited traffic safety problems in the area, including at nearby intersections. The "bad geometry" of roads and junctions has been discussed for years. In 2006, the “Downtown Pittsfield Circulation Study,” conducted by the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, noted safety issues and congestion.
“This is a very long time in the making,” Ricardo Morales, the city’s commissioner of public utilities, said of the project.
The city itself, meantime, is moving to create a roundabout at the intersection of Tyler Street and Dalton and Woodlawn avenues. That project is not the subject of today’s meeting. The DOT convenes public briefings when 25 percent of a project’s design is complete, as is the case with the proposed North and First streets roundabout.