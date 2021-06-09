PITTSFIELD — Supporters of a proposed "millionaire tax" will gather in Park Square on Thursday to launch a local campaign to pass the legislative amendment.
The rally will begin at 4:30 p.m., and members of local community organizations, faith-based groups and labor unions are expected to attend, according to a news release from the Western Mass Area Labor Federation.
The amendment, which supporters call the "Fair Share Amendment," would impose a 4 percent surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income that exceeds $1 million. Revenue from these taxes would generate about $2 billion in revenue and be earmarked for investments in education and transportation, supporters said.
The $1 million threshold would be adjusted each year to reflect cost-of-living increases.
In 2019, lawmakers moved the proposed constitutional amendment one step closer to the ballot by approving the measure by a 146-48 vote during a joint session of the Democratic-controlled Legislature.
A second vote — it will take place 1 p.m. Wednesday, in a joint session — is needed for the proposed constitutional amendment to be placed on the November 2022 ballot.
The state’s constitution currently requires that all income be taxed at uniform rates. An earlier, similar effort to raise taxes on about 20,000 of the state’s wealthiest residents was knocked off the 2018 ballot after a legal challenge by several business-backed organizations.
The proposal is being pushed by Raise Up Massachusetts, a coalition of labor unions, community organizations and religious groups.
During the Pittsfield rally Thursday, "speakers will address the need for major investments in transportation and public education, and call for million-dollar earners to pay their fair share to support our economic recovery and the public services we all depend on," the release stated.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.